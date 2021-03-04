Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A rescue helicopter is responding to a two-vehicle crash in Fernvale on Thursday morning.
A rescue helicopter is responding to a two-vehicle crash in Fernvale on Thursday morning.
News

Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Lachlan Mcivor
4th Mar 2021 6:30 AM | Updated: 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man in his 60s who was trapped in his vehicle after a serious crash in Fernvale this morning has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane.

He has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest injuries.

A man in his 20s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

 

EARLIER: The Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale is closed to traffic as emergency services respond to a serious traffic crash this morning.

One person is trapped in their car after a two-vehicle crash just after 5.30am on Thursday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter is now at the scene of the crash with one person still trapped in their vehicle.

"They are in a serious condition," she said.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit are also on scene.

They are one of two patients were assessed by paramedics, with another person in their 20s suffering minor injuries and in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the stretch of the highway was closed as it is too difficult to manage motorists with the number of emergency services crews at the scene.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crash fernvale
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        24 Gubbi Gubbi placenames of Gympie region revealed

        Premium Content 24 Gubbi Gubbi placenames of Gympie region revealed

        News BIG READ: Some places have held on to their origins or traditionally recognised names and others have not, and sometimes those names reveal an undeniable link to the...

        Bonnick Rd not full, says surprised Gympie council CEO

        Premium Content Bonnick Rd not full, says surprised Gympie council CEO

        News Despite news reports to the contrary, the Gympie council says it has not decided...

        REVEALED: What killed hundreds of fish at Lake Alford

        Premium Content REVEALED: What killed hundreds of fish at Lake Alford

        News “Whilst the sight of dead wildlife can be confronting it is not altogether...

        Gympie bank’s $1.5 million transformation marks new era

        Premium Content Gympie bank’s $1.5 million transformation marks new era

        Business Construction is well underway on a new $1.5 million banking hub to bring its branch...