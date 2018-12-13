Man in 30s pinned for an hour before being choppered to SCUH

A man injured in today's crash near Curra is treated at the scene.

UPDATE: A MAN was trapped in the wreckage of his 4WD, pinned by his legs for almost an hour before released by firefighters this afternoon.

It resulted from a multi-vehicle crash on the corner of the Bruce Highway and David Drive at Curra, north of Gympie.

The crash involved two vehicles and a truck near the Puma Service Station.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews used hydraulics gear to eventually cut the man free from his vehicle.

The crash occurred at 11am and the man, aged in his 30s, was reportedly freed at 11.50am.

He sustained "extensive" leg injuries and a rescue helicopter has arrived at the scene where he was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assisted treating initially. Another patient was transported to Gympie Hospital as a precaution.

The crash saw all lanes of the highway affected in both directions.

EARLIER:

A man who was travelling in a Jackaroo 4WD involved in a serious crash has been freed by emergency workers using the Jaws of Life. He is being treated at the scene for his extensive leg injuries.

The 4WD and a Telstra van collided at the intersection out front of the Puma Service Station at Curra about 11am. The van appears to have completely flipped and landed on its side.

IT appears there was only one person travelling in each vehicle.

Traffic is still flowing in both directions through the scene, but it is slow.

The rescue chopper has landed about 100m from the scene and the injured driver of the 4WD is about to be airlifted.

EARLIER:

MULTIPLE emergency crews are on their way to the Puma Service Station north of Gympie where a serious car accident involving several vehicles has occurred about 20 minutes ago.

Four ambulance crews and fire and police are on the scene at the corner of Bruce Highway and David Drive at Curra. The accident is believed to involve a truck and two cars. Two people are being treated for injuries - one is believed to be a man still trapped in his car and suffering serious leg injuries.

Another person is out of the vehicle they were travelling in.

The Lifeflight Rescue Chopper is on its way to the scene.

Traffic is disrupted.