A MAN has suffered a groin injury after impaling himself on a fence in Cairns.

Paramedics responded to a private property in Parramatta Park last night at 8.46pm, finding a male patient with injuries in his groinal region.

The man was taken to the Cairns hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said they are not sure how the incident occurred but do know the man was hanging from the fence at some stage.

The man's age is unknown at this time.