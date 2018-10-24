Menu
A car has flipped and caused significant traffic delays on Brisbane Road at Monkland this morning.
A car has flipped and caused significant traffic delays on Brisbane Road at Monkland this morning.
Man hurt, receiving roadside treatment near Mining Museum

Shelley Strachan
24th Oct 2018 10:03 AM
The car has landed on its side.
UPDATE: Man hurt and receiving treatment on the side of the road

A man receives treatment at the scene of a distressing accident near Gympie's Mining Museum.
A MAN is injured and receiving treatment at the scene of an accident near the Mining Museum on Gympie's Monkland, and traffic on Brisbane Rd is blocked after a two vehicle crash a short while ago.

Emergency services are on the scene and at least one car has received extensive damage and rolled over in the incident at the turn-off into Lake Alford and the Mining Museum.

Traffic is backed up on Brisbane Road.
EARLIER:

A PERSON is believed trapped in what could be a rollover involving two vehicles on Brisbane Road at the Monkland.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene not long after a crash on Gympie's Southside, at Stumm Rd.

Initial reports indicate multiple people could be involved and that at least one person is still trapped in one of the vehicles.

