Man hurt in water skiing crash at popular Gympie waterhole

Sunday fun on the water turned painful for one man who was taken to hospital after being hurt water skiing at Lake Borumba.

Paramedics were called to the popular Mary Valley swimming spot on Borumba Dam Rd at 12.03pm on Sunday.

The man hurt his ankle in the accident, and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

It was the first of three emergencies Gympie's paramedics were called to in the region in the span of an hour.

About a minute later crews were called to Kybong where a vehicle had rolled down an embankment, and about 40 minutes later they returned to the Mary Valley to help a man hurt in a bike crash.

