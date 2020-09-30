Man hurt in late night crash south of Gympie
A MAN has spent the night in Gympie Hospital after his car rolled over at Federal last night.
He was reportedly driving along the Old Bruce Highway just after 11pm when the crash happened.
He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
