A man in his 50s was been hurt in a motorcycle crash this morning.

A GYMPIE man has been taken to hospital after injuring his leg in a motorbike crash on Tucker St.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 10am.

The man, in his 50s, was the only person hurt in the crash.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

