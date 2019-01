A FIGHT at Goldfield's Plaza has ended with one man taken to Gympie Hospital with a head injury today.

A Police spokesman said the man, in is 30s, was left "bleeding from the head” after the assault, which broke out just before 11.30am.

Witnesses of the fight on social media have said it appears to have been an attempted citizen's arrest or "vigilantism”, but police have been unable to confirm this.

It is unknown if any charges are being laid.