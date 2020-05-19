Menu
A motorbike rider was taken to hospital on Sunday after a crash near Dagun.
Man hurt in double motorbike crash at Dagun

Shelley Strachan
29th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
A MAN in his 20s was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with lower leg and rib injuries following a two-motorcycle crash near Dagun on Sunday evening.

One monstrous day in May, a child killer changed our lives

34 man and women to face Gympie court this morning

The crash occurred on Hansen Road at 6.22pm.

A second rider was uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.

Meanwhile, this morning a patient has been airlifted from Chatsworth following a car rollover along Rammutt Road and Overlander Avenue about 5.30am.

The patient was assessed for a head injury.

