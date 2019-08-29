Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been hurt when he came off his motorcycle at Curra this morning.
A man has been hurt when he came off his motorcycle at Curra this morning. Tom Huntley
News

Man hurt in Bruce Highway crash near Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
29th Aug 2019 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he came off his motorcycle on the Bruce Highway at Curra this morning.

A QAS spokesman said the man, in his 30s, was travelling north on the highway when the crash happened about 3km past Curra.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

His bike was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital with an injured knee.

bruce highway crash crash curra gympie hospital hospital
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Young man hospitalised after fiery Gympie region car crash

    premium_icon Young man hospitalised after fiery Gympie region car crash

    News Fire crews found the car 'well involved' in flames.

    Gympie gymnasts grab 5 medals at state champs

    premium_icon Gympie gymnasts grab 5 medals at state champs

    News 'It is always the goal to make finals in states'

    Gympie man steals car after pretending he wanted to buy it

    premium_icon Gympie man steals car after pretending he wanted to buy it

    News The car had been listed on a buy, swap, sell site.

    Qld flu cases soar past 50,000

    premium_icon Qld flu cases soar past 50,000

    News More than 2300 admitted to hospital with 226 put in intensive care