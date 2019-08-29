Man hurt in Bruce Highway crash near Gympie
A MAN has been taken to hospital after he came off his motorcycle on the Bruce Highway at Curra this morning.
A QAS spokesman said the man, in his 30s, was travelling north on the highway when the crash happened about 3km past Curra.
His bike was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
He was taken to Gympie Hospital with an injured knee.