Man hurt in Bruce Highway crash near Gympie

A man has been hurt when he came off his motorcycle at Curra this morning.

A man has been hurt when he came off his motorcycle at Curra this morning. Tom Huntley

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he came off his motorcycle on the Bruce Highway at Curra this morning.

A QAS spokesman said the man, in his 30s, was travelling north on the highway when the crash happened about 3km past Curra.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

His bike was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital with an injured knee.