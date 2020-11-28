Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Aussies stranded overseas accuse government of ‘betrayal’
News

Man trapped in sinking boat burnt by chemicals

by Jack Lawrie
28th Nov 2020 9:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his fifties was hospitalised for chemical burns after being rescued from a sinking boat off the Barron River.

The patient was reportedly out boating on the river around Stratford early this morning when it began to sink.

Emergency services were called out at 2.50am, where they found the man trapped in the boat, which was half-submerged.

A man in his fifties was taken to hospital with minor burns after being rescued from a sinking boat on the Barron River. Picture: Heidi Petith
A man in his fifties was taken to hospital with minor burns after being rescued from a sinking boat on the Barron River. Picture: Heidi Petith

MORE NEWS

Kindy crisis in Edmonton after controversial decision

580 photos of Far North school formals, awards

Survey results: What Cairns residents envision for future

The man was rescued by SES and QFES and was brought to the boat ramp on Christensen Street at Machans Beach, where he was reportedly found to have suffered burns from fuel.

Paramedics transported the patient to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition with minor burns to his lower limbs.

jack.lawrie@news.com.au


Originally published as Man hospitalised with fuel burns after boat sinks

More Stories

boat burns cairns editors picks fuel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robber assaults cop and flees into Gympie bush

        Premium Content Armed robber assaults cop and flees into Gympie bush

        News A man being returned to prison assaulted an officer during an arrest before he fled into the bush at Southside, where police were forced to give hunt.

        How Olympics could slip through our fingers

        Premium Content How Olympics could slip through our fingers

        News “Our battle-worn state needs the job bonanza that would come."

        No sex please, we’re the state LNP

        Premium Content No sex please, we’re the state LNP

        News Some have suggested it’s part of a new ethics drive by Crisafulli