Paramedics were called to a pedestrian and vehicle incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a male was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after the incident in Bundaberg Central.

Crews were called to Bourbong St at 1.52am.

