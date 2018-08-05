Man hospitalised after overnight crash near Gympie

A man was taken to Gympie Hospital late last night after rolling his vehicle and crashing into a power pole at Two Mile.

Paramedics responding to initial reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway at 10:22pm last night found the man, aged around 30, at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had extricated himself from his vehicle after striking the power pole on Chatsworth Rd close to the Two Mile State School.

The spokeswoman said he was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, but could not confirm any specific injuries he suffered in the incident.