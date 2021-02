Gympie paramedics took a man in his 70s to hospital this morning after a crash on Wickham Tce.

A man in his 70s was taken to Gympie Hospital this morning following a two-vehicle crash on Wickham Tce just after 8.30am.

The man suffered back pain and was in stable condition when transported, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.



