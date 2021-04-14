Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STREET FIGHT: Man hospitalised after massive Tara street brawl on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Pic: Richard Walker
STREET FIGHT: Man hospitalised after massive Tara street brawl on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Pic: Richard Walker
Crime

Man in hospital after massive alleged street brawl in Tara

Peta McEachern
13th Apr 2021 4:16 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2021 6:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An alleged family feud resulted in a late afternoon brawl breaking out on the streets of Tara on the Western Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man was transported to Tara Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries to his eye on Tuesday, April 13.

 

STREET BRAWL: A massive street brawl broke out on Barden Street in Tara on Tuesday afternoon, April 13. Pic: Google Maps
STREET BRAWL: A massive street brawl broke out on Barden Street in Tara on Tuesday afternoon, April 13. Pic: Google Maps

 

A Queensland Police spokesman said an alleged physical altercation between five people had occurred on Barden Street at 3.20pm.

"Initial reports indicate it was a family matter - investigations are continuing," he said.

The Chinchilla News understands 10 to 20 people were involved in the street disturbance.

assult queensland ambulance services queensland polcie service street brawl tara crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unlicensed driver smokes joint before crossing border

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver smokes joint before crossing border

        News A 40-year-old father has appeared in Gympie court after being caught by the state’s COVID-19 border officers at Texas

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Gympie to host only Qld leg of national competition

        Premium Content Gympie to host only Qld leg of national competition

        Opinion OPINION: Mayor Glen Hartwig says there’s plenty of reasons to make sure your in...

        ALL THE ACTION: State T20 battles thrill

        Premium Content ALL THE ACTION: State T20 battles thrill

        Cricket See the photos from Twenty20 as under 16s hit the pitch for day two.