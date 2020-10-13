Man hospitalised after Mary Valley crash

A MAN in his 20s was taken to hospital last night after his motorbike crashed on the Mary Valley Link Rd and the Old Bruce Highway at Coles Creek about 8.30pm.

He was taken in a stable condition with head, shoulder and leg injuries to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

