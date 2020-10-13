Menu
Man hospitalised after Mary Valley crash

Frances Klein
13th Oct 2020 8:21 AM
A MAN in his 20s was taken to hospital last night after his motorbike crashed on the Mary Valley Link Rd and the Old Bruce Highway at Coles Creek about 8.30pm.

He was taken in a stable condition with head, shoulder and leg injuries to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

