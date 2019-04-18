Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CMWEB
CMWEB
Crime

Slushie before help for shooting victim

by Chris Clarke
18th Apr 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been shot in Logan, south of Brisbane, police say.

The incident happened just after 5.30am at Holmview on Logan River Road, south of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including critical care responders, attended the scene and treated a man aged in his 30s.

He sustained a wound to the hip and was transported in a serious but stable condition under lights and sirens to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, Queensland Ambulance Service said.

The victim wheeled a bicycle into a nearby 7-Eleven and purchased a slushie and a packet of cigarettes before seeking medical attention, according to Channel 7.

Police are investigating where the incident took police and believed he travelled some distance prior to receiving treatment.

The man felt pain in his back, according to police, and noticed he had been shot by an air rifle, or a similar weapon.

It's understood the wound was caused by a pellet and he is expected to make a full recovery.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks guns police investigation shooting victim

Top Stories

    FOUND: Police locate Gympie kids missing more than a week

    FOUND: Police locate Gympie kids missing more than a week

    News Children last seen on April 7 with their father.

    Innocent 'outlaw' wins, representing himself in Gympie court

    premium_icon Innocent 'outlaw' wins, representing himself in Gympie court

    News Acquittal on fraud and tainted property charges

    FARE SNUB: Teens abuse ‘Daniel Morcombe policy’

    premium_icon FARE SNUB: Teens abuse ‘Daniel Morcombe policy’

    News Minister says abuse of system has to stop

    The Adani jobs up for grabs

    premium_icon The Adani jobs up for grabs

    Business More than 18,000 people registered for jobs