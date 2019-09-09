Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man crushed by tractor in hospital

9th Sep 2019 8:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was crushed by a tractor in the Darling Downs at the weekend.

The Toowoomba-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter flew to a private property in the region at 4.15pm Saturday.

The man, in his 60s, suffered multiple injuries after he was run over by a tractor.

RACQ LifeFlight was tasked to a Western Downs property after a man was crushed by a tractor.
RACQ LifeFlight was tasked to a Western Downs property after a man was crushed by a tractor. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were already on the scene, when the SGAS aeromedical crew arrived.

The patient was stabilised, before being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition, under the care of LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor and Flight Paramedic.

racq lifeflight surat gas aeromedical service
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    ALERT: Gympie fire ban extended as state braces for worst

    ALERT: Gympie fire ban extended as state braces for worst

    News What Gympie region residents are permitted to do in the next week

    'Future Gympie mayor' demands to see rattler paperwork

    premium_icon 'Future Gympie mayor' demands to see rattler paperwork

    News Council should show us the Rattler letter of comfort.

    CONFIRMED: Gympie council boundaries see big changes

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: Gympie council boundaries see big changes

    News Some residents will be voting for new councillors in 2020.

    High powered delegation pitching Qld's Olympic bid today

    premium_icon High powered delegation pitching Qld's Olympic bid today

    Sport A high powered delegation will meet IOC president Thomas Bach