Police are investigating a Urangan stabbing attack which has left a Gympie man in hospital. Contributed

A 33-YEAR-old Gympie man has been stabbed in the abdomen at the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

Paramedics were called to a location in Urangan about 10.45pm last night.

Police will allege the victim, who was from Southside, and his accused attacker were known to each other.

The man was taken in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Police investigations are continuing.