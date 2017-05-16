Man hits father for insulting family members

A YOUNG Gympie man with anger management issues assaulted his father over racist insults against other family members, Gympie Magistrates Court was told today.

Jason Craig Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to assault with bodily harm on February 20, when he was living with his father at Kandanga.

Magistrate M. Baldwin told Patterson he should accept his impulsive nature as he would any physical ailment and take medication, just as he would take heart tablets if he had a heart condition.

"I accept the pain and hurt you felt on behalf of nieces and nephews,” she said, but added "violence has no place in society at all”.

"Violence can change people's lives in a millisecond, a nanosecond”.

It might have been much more serious "if your father had hit his head,” the magistrate said.

"If you need medication because part of your brain didn't connect up, accept it.

"We've got to stop this taboo that medication is bad,” she said, sentencing him to 40 hours community service.