Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
Crime

Man held following woman’s suspicious death

by Grace Mason
27th Jun 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-year-old woman is dead and a man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in a northern Queensland community.

Specialist detectives and forensic officers are being flown into the Cape York community of Kowanyama today following the suspicious death of the 21-year-old woman.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Mick Gooiker confirmed a 29-year-old man is in custody and assisting police with investigations.

He said the woman was initially taken to the local medical centre but was later pronounced dead.

More to come.

More Stories

custody editors picks northern queensland police investigation suspicious death

Top Stories

    WATCH: Gympie idiot busted doing 184km/h in a 90 zone

    premium_icon WATCH: Gympie idiot busted doing 184km/h in a 90 zone

    News The 23-year-old was driving a white Volkswagon Golf when he was caught on Bruce Highway near Bells Bridge

    • 27th Jun 2019 10:46 AM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    GYMPIE BUDGET: Time for the council to live within our means

    premium_icon GYMPIE BUDGET: Time for the council to live within our means

    News Council budget exceeding expectations - and not in a good way