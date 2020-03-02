Menu
Man hands himself in over alleged Gympie glassing

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
2nd Mar 2020 6:57 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast man has handed himself into police after seeing a video circulating online of a serious assault at a Gympie hotel last weekend.

The 30-year-old Peregian Springs man went to the Maroochydore Police Station on Friday where he was charged with grievous bodily harm over the attack that happened in the early hours of last Sunday.

Police allege a 23-year-old Gympie man was in the smoking area at the back of the hotel just after midnight when another man struck him in the face with a glass, knocking him unconscious.

The man then punched the victim several times in the head, fracturing his cheekbone.

Today a man attended the Maroochydore Police Station after seeing the video online.

The accused will appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 23.

Gympie Times

