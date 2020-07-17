A MAN who has previously spent time in jail for a burglary offence was handed a 12-month imprisonment sentence after committing seven offences, including trespass and enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Harold John Lake fronted the Roma Magistrates Court last week and pleaded guilty to attempt to enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, enter premises with intent, trespass and four counts of breaching bail conditions.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on January 3, a witness saw the defendant and a co-defendant attempt to break into Vital Health in Roma.

After unsuccessfully gaining entry, the two walked down to the School of Arts building and walked inside.

Police later saw both men and arrested them at the scene and located a screwdriver on the co-defendant.

Sgt Whiting told the court on February 1, Lake was walking on Whip St with another man and walked through the front yard of someone's home.

"The prosecution would say the attempt to enter premises and enter premises are the most serious of nature and a term of imprisonment would be suitable," she said.

She noted in July 2018, Lake entered a premises with intent to commit indictable offence and served a 14-month imprisonment sentence.

"His criminal history is littered with dishonesty and property offences," she said.

Lake's lawyer, L Parker said his client was trying to get a room at the School of Arts and was under the influence of alcohol but usually doesn't drink.

Parker suggested a probation order, however Magistrate Saggers quickly shut down that sentence and said a tough punishment must be imposed.

"Mr Lake, you've pleaded guilty to seven offences this afternoon, three of which you just continue to commit - attempt to enter premises, enter premises and trespassing," he said.

"In June 2017, you were given 16-months imprisonment for a burglary offence with at least five months in custody.

"You just continue to commit these offences.

"The only sentencing option is one of imprisonment which becomes an issue of when you're released on parole."

The magistrate sentenced Lake to 12-months imprisonment and was released on immediate parole.