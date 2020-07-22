Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man pleaded guilty to incest and charges of indecently dealing with a child under 16 in Gympie District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)
A man pleaded guilty to incest and charges of indecently dealing with a child under 16 in Gympie District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)
News

Man guilty of 40-year-old incest, indecent dealings against sister

Frances Klein
22nd Jul 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 58-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to four sexual crimes against his sister that took place 40 years ago in Cooloola.

The defendant, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, faced Gympie District Court on Tuesday with another eight historical sexual assaults and indecent dealing charges against him, including rape and unlawfully dealing with a child in his care.

MORE GYMPIE COURT:

He was convicted of four of the total 12 charges after pleading guilty to two counts of dealing with a child under the age of 14, one count of dealing with a child under the age of 16 and one count of incest.

The four crimes were committed against his sister, the court heard, and occurred between October 1, 1979, and April 1, 1980, at Cooloola.

A case against the defendant began today with witnesses giving evidence after the man pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges that police allege relate to another victim who was in the man’s care at some stage between December 1, 1998 and January 10, 1999.

The charges include three counts of rape, three counts of unlawfully dealing with a child under the age of 16 in his care and two counts of unlawful assault.

These crimes allegedly occurred in South Bingera near Bundaberg, and Duckinwilla on the Fraser Coast.

Sentencing for the convicted offences is delayed as the case continues today (Wednesday) in Gympie District Court.

accused alleged rape district court gympie cooloola gympie court gympie crime incest indecent dealings prosecution
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fake info: Hunt for 185 visitors who vanished

        premium_icon Fake info: Hunt for 185 visitors who vanished

        News Authorities are hunting almost 200 visitors who disappeared giving police false details when they entered Queensland.

        • 22nd Jul 2020 4:59 AM
        One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        premium_icon One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        News Tens of thousands of community sport clubs will close without cash injection

        ‘I’ve suffered enough’ woman accused of spitting cries

        premium_icon ‘I’ve suffered enough’ woman accused of spitting cries

        News The 56-year-old allegedly called the female Gympie officer ‘disgusting’ and spat...

        COVID-19 drives former Gympie region businessman to drugs

        premium_icon COVID-19 drives former Gympie region businessman to drugs

        News The former Rainbow Beach father of four was busted with 500g of marijuana in 6 jars...