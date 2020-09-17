Man grunted, masturbated and exposed penis in CBD

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to wilful and obscene exposure in a public place.

A MURWILLUMBAH man grunted while making a masturbation motion with his hands in his pants before exposing his penis to a woman, a court has heard.

Jason Clint Sutton appeared by videolink from Kempsey Correctional Centre in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to plead guilty to wilful and obscene exposure in a public place.

Court documents reveal a witness saw Sutton dance behind a woman and make thrusting motions as she passed him on Murwillumbah St, Murwillumbah about 3pm on June 6.

He made a large grunting noise and put his hand in his pants and made masturbation motions as another woman passed him.

As the witness approached to get to her car, Sutton grunted at her and made faster masturbation motions.

It was clear Sutton was not wearing underwear as she could see a large amount of skin and pubic hair.

Sutton then pulled out his penis and the witness turned away in disgust and immediately went to the police station.

The 47-year-old threatened police as they approached him and refused to identify himself.

He was later identified through his finger prints which revealed him to be on parole for a previous offence of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Defence solicitor Amanda Fawaz said her client had no recollection of the crime as he was intoxicated at the time but accepted he had done it.

She said when he is released from custody he plans to move to Victoria to reconnect with his family.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted and sentenced Sutton to three months imprisonment, backdated to when his parole finished in July 13.

This means Sutton was eligible for release on Wednesday at midnight.