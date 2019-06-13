Man ‘groped women’ in shopping centre

A young man has been charged with a string of indecent assaults of women at a major Brisbane shopping centre.

Police will allege the 25-year-old man groped and performed other indecent acts on five separate women, aged between 21 and 32, in various stores at Chermside Shopping Centre.

The Griffin man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and is due to appear in court on July 1.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a man acting suspiciously on that day or who were assaulted themselves to contact them.