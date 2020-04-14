Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police in Victoria are searching for Maryborough resident, Stephen Warry. Photo: Contributed.
Police in Victoria are searching for Maryborough resident, Stephen Warry. Photo: Contributed.
News

Man goes missing on drive from M’boro to Melbourne

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th Apr 2020 1:35 PM

POLICE are searching for a Maryborough man who was last seen leaving his home on Thursday.

Stephen Warry was to drive to Melbourne to support a family member who was receiving medical treatment.

The 64-year-old was expected to reach his destination at the weekend.

Victorian police said officers and family are concerned for his welfare as "his disappearance is out of character."

Mr Warry had been driving a black Subaru Outback with Queensland registration 121 TMZ.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr Warry or his vehicle can call St Kilda Police on (03) 9536 2666.

fraser coast news maryborough news melbourne missing man victoria police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Easter empties Gympie region

        premium_icon Coronavirus Easter empties Gympie region

        News EASTER was an almost spooky reminder of the past at Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay, as the usual long weekend crowds evaporated in the face of coronavirus.

        Ralph’s hard working Gympie birthday lockdown

        premium_icon Ralph’s hard working Gympie birthday lockdown

        News RALPH Richardson is busy making history, in a practical sort of way, as he endures...

        Big plans to boost Cooloola Coast medical services

        premium_icon Big plans to boost Cooloola Coast medical services

        News WHEN Tony and Sandy Brangan were looking at setting up a new Cooloola Coast medical...

        Schools reopen for some as new cases take Qld total to 990

        Schools reopen for some as new cases take Qld total to 990

        News Schools to reopen for term 2, 7 new cases overnight