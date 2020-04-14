Man goes missing on drive from M’boro to Melbourne

Police in Victoria are searching for Maryborough resident, Stephen Warry. Photo: Contributed.

POLICE are searching for a Maryborough man who was last seen leaving his home on Thursday.

Stephen Warry was to drive to Melbourne to support a family member who was receiving medical treatment.

The 64-year-old was expected to reach his destination at the weekend.

Victorian police said officers and family are concerned for his welfare as "his disappearance is out of character."

Mr Warry had been driving a black Subaru Outback with Queensland registration 121 TMZ.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr Warry or his vehicle can call St Kilda Police on (03) 9536 2666.