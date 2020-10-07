Menu
A man has been extradited from a hot spot charged with a historical child sexual abuse offence
Crime

Accused child abuser from hot spot to quarantine in jail

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
7th Oct 2020 1:38 PM
A 44-year-old man has been extradited to the NT from a hot spot charged with a historical child sex abuse offence dating back to 2003.

The man, escorted by Domestic and Family Violence Section officers was flown this afternoon from Sydney to Darwin.

The man will be taken to the Darwin Correctional Centre and his matter will be heard at a later date.

The man will be subject to Northern Territory Correctional Services' COVID management plan, including a mandatory 14 days isolation at the prison.

He has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

NT Police provided a COVID safety plan for the extradition which was approved by the NT Chief Health Officer.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as Man from hot spot to quarantine in jail after extradition

