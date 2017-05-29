27°
News

Man freed from car after Lawson Rd accident

Rowan Schindler and Shelley Strachan | 29th May 2017 3:23 PM
The accident scene on Lawson Rd.
The accident scene on Lawson Rd.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN believed to be aged in his early 30s has been taken to Gympie Hospital after being involved in a single vehicle accident on Lawson Rd, near Gympie this afternoon, about 3pm.

The man was the only occupant of the car, a Subaru ute.

Emergency service workers on the scene said they were unsure what had caused the accident, which had resulted in the car ending up in a ditch on the side of Lawson Rd. The door of the car was pinned, trapping the driver. He has been freed and was being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Gympie Times

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

THE last season of GoT finally uttered the words we’ve been waiting six seasons to hear and now that the weather has cooled down in Brisbane, “winter is here.”

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Hughes family takes Gympie Show glory back to Kandanga

Hughes family takes Gympie Show glory back to Kandanga

Upper Kandanga wins the glory at Gympie Show stud cattle judging

Man freed from car after Lawson Rd accident

The accident scene on Lawson Rd.

Emergency workers are still on the scene

Coal industry ad is 'Trumpesque'

Donald Trump

This letter writer doesn't like the new coal industry ad

Gympie to rally for victims of domestic violence

Gympie will be hosting a red rose rally to in support of victims of domestic violence.

Red Rose Rally to emphasise zero tolerance.

Local Partners

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

A COUPLE and their two young children were left 'traumatised' after their four-wheel-drive plunged into water.

Diver encounters 23 sharks in one spot: Why they're converging

STUNNING: A dive at Rainbow Beach's Wolf Rock on the weekend gave divers an up-close encounter with more than 20 sharks.

Unseasonably high water temp, rain and ocean currents need vigilance

Gympie to rally for victims of domestic violence

Gympie will be hosting a red rose rally to in support of victims of domestic violence.

Red Rose Rally to emphasise zero tolerance.

4 Ingredients author to talk at Gympie Library

SHORT CUTS: 4 Ingredients author Michelle McCosker will share her secrets at Gympie Library on June 15.

Kim McCosker helps make meal time easier

Plant some trees and show Mary you care

FOR MARY: Gympie and District Landcare and Gympie Regional Council will join forces on Sunday, June 4 for a tree planting morning on the banks of the Mary River.

Community tree planting on the riverbank

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

The fact is Stefanovic is paid extremely well by a television network that lives and dies by ratings.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Big Pineapple festival safety concerns as 100s walk home

LONG WALK HOME: Many festival goers opted to take a dangerous walk home due to transport difficulty following the Big Pineapple Festival in Woombye on Saturday.

Big Pineapple festival-goers have braved dangerous walks home

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!!!!

113 Bridge Creek Rd, Greens Creek 4570

Rural 4 2 6 $649,000

andbull; Almost 8 acres of fertile warm country in good rainfall area andbull; Beautiful light and airy brick home with spacious interiors andbull; Outstanding...

POTENTIAL $750 PER WEEK RETURN - THIS HAS TO BE THE BEST INVESTMENT IN GYMPIE!

38 Young Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 $265,000

Perfect opportunity for rooming accommodation with the potential to receive $150 per room totalling a return of $750 per week. Situated within walking distance to...

GREAT LIFESTYLE.

51 Lower Wonga Hall Road, Lower Wonga 4570

House 3 1 4 $285,000

Home sweet Home. One not to miss! This 10 year old brick and tile home is as good as the day it was built. There are 3 good sized robed Bedrooms with the main...

priced 2 sell! owners need 2 go!

9 Serena Court, Monkland 4570

House 4 2 2 NOW ONLY $325,000!

Upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside, front yard, back yard, this stylish modern Queenslander style home has living options and space absolutely everywhere to...

TUCKED AWAY FROM THE WORLD BUT STILL CLOSE TO EVERYTHING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Call Jaimi Thomas now on 0400 224 948 to see this lowset brick home. This well maintained home will not disappoint. Once inside you will discover 3 doubled...

Unsurpassed Quality

7/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 2 2 2 $495,000

Absolutely stunning, fully furnished, luxurious unit - this truly is the perfect place to unwind and relax. Located on irreplaceable real estate, 100 metres...

MOTIVATED SELLER LIVES INTERSTATE

186 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 5 $299,000

The vendor lives interstate and is seeking an immediate sale. Discover the satisfaction of coming home to the peace and quiet of natural surrounds. Located 25...

2 defy your expectations!

109 Benson Road, Chatsworth 4570

5 2 6 $665,000!

Wow! Wow! And Wow! Looking for the WOW factor? Looking for that one property that is a cut above the rest? Then this is the property you have been searching for!

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

17 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

4 2 6 Auction

Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.) within minutes of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $320,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

Bush-beach relief for renters in tough times

TENANTS: Families are finding it hard to put a roof over their heads in Gympie region.

Tenants on struggle street in from Gympie to Bundaberg

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!