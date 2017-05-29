Man freed from car after Lawson Rd accident

A MAN believed to be aged in his early 30s has been taken to Gympie Hospital after being involved in a single vehicle accident on Lawson Rd, near Gympie this afternoon, about 3pm.

The man was the only occupant of the car, a Subaru ute.

Emergency service workers on the scene said they were unsure what had caused the accident, which had resulted in the car ending up in a ditch on the side of Lawson Rd. The door of the car was pinned, trapping the driver. He has been freed and was being taken to hospital in an ambulance.