Man found not guilty of fondling 11-year-old girl

NOT GUILTY: The man was found not guilty of indecently treating an 11-year-old in his care.

A MAN found not guilty this afternoon of indecent treatment of a child put his head in his hands and appeared to cry as he left the Gympie District Court.

The verdict came down toward the end of the third day of the trial.

In a long and arduous case, the 43-year-old Gympie man was charged with indecently treating an 11-year-old girl in September 19, 2015.

RELATED: Man charged with fondling sleeping child

The girl, who viewed the man as "father figure” accused him of fondling her chest and backside while she slept during a sleepover at his home.

There were further accusations he had engaged in a sexually explicit conversation when she awoke, asking if he could rub her genitals because "it would feel good”.

The man gave no evidence himself during the case, instead relying on character witnesses to assure the court of his normal behaviour around children.

MORE DISTRICT COURT NEWS: Father had sex and conceived child with own daughter

A significant aspect of the defence was the girl's health problems and potential side-effects her medication could have on her recall of events.

Diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder from a young age, the girl would take a powerful anti-depressant to calm her body and allow her to rest, the trial heard.

It was suggested the effects of the drug altered her perception when she awoke on the night of September 19, leading her to become agitated and make the accusation.

The relationship between the girl and the man, who was girl's mother's former partner, was also examined.

It included an admission by the complainant that she "hated his guts”.