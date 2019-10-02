Menu
A body was found in a townhouse destroyed by fire at Mount Druitt. Picture: Bill Hearne
Breaking

Man found dead after fire engulfs home

by Georgia Clark
2nd Oct 2019 7:45 AM
A man's body has been found inside a crumbling Mount Druitt townhouse after a blaze tore through the building overnight.

Firefighters were called to O'Brien St just about 1am and extinguished the fire after it spread to the building's roof and destroyed the home.

The body is yet to be identified. Picture: Bill Hearne
The grim discovery of a body was then made inside the house and is yet to be formally identified.

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating what sparked the fire.

The fire spread to the roof of the house. Picture: Bill Hearne
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

