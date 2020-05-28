Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
Crime

Man found dead after balcony fire

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
28th May 2020 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died following a fire at a unit block in Sydney's west this afternoon.

Emergency services arrived at an apartment complex on Lethbridge St, Penrith about 2.45pm on Thursday following reports of a fire on the balcony of a home.

The fire was extinguished before firefighting crews arrived and the body of a man, suffering burns, was discovered on the balcony, according to a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman.

The man is yet to be identified but is understood to be an elderly resident of the apartment.

No one else was injured during the blaze and no other homes or buildings nearby were damaged.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Originally published as Man found dead after balcony fire

fire death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community rallies behind beloved Gympie museum

        premium_icon Community rallies behind beloved Gympie museum

        News Almost $2000 has been raised to help this local tourist attraction stay open.

        Missing fisherman's boat found capsized in Coast waters

        premium_icon Missing fisherman's boat found capsized in Coast waters

        Breaking The air and sea search continues for the missing Hervey Bay man

        Australian Government must stop imitating China

        premium_icon Australian Government must stop imitating China

        News When it comes to press freedom, our Federal leaders need to take a hard look in the...

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar