26°
News

Man found after boat incident

BOAT INCIDENT: The trawler ran aground at Fraser Island. Photo: 7 News Wide Bay
BOAT INCIDENT: The trawler ran aground at Fraser Island. Photo: 7 News Wide Bay
Ashley Clark
by

THE SEARCH for a 26-year-old man reported missing from a boat that ran aground on Fraser Island at the weekend has been found safe and well.

Police put the call out for the missing man after a trawler ran aground in the vicinity of Eurong Village about 6.30am on Saturday.

Police said the family of the man held concerns for his health and welfare as his behaviour was out of character.

The 26-year-old was last seen leaving the crashed trawler wearing a red hooded jumper with a black stripe.

The man was located a few hours later after media reports were shared across social media platforms.

Police thanked the media and public for their assistance.

It is not yet known how the trawler came to run aground at Fraser Island.

More to come.

Topics:  boat crash fraser island police trawler

Bundaberg News Mail
Qld rejects plans for Year 1 student to face new tests

Qld rejects plans for Year 1 student to face new tests

QUEENSLAND has rejected plans for Year 1 students to face literacy and numeracy tests.

Car shoots 60m into Mary River, man found lying on bank

A man was found lying on the banks of the Mary River this morning after his car plunged into the water, dropping at least 20m

Man cheats death in mystery bridge crash

Horse accidents injure two riders near Gympie

Two men were injured in separate horse riding accidents near Gympie on Sunday, at Widgee and Curra. Here, the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter arrives at the Widgee incident, with a paramedic and critical care unit. In picture below, the chopper arrives at the Curra accident scene.

Two men airlifted after two separate near-Gympie riding falls

Storms on horizon? Bureau says 'maybe'

RAIN? Storms may save us this week from tinder dry conditions, but the bureau says it's a maybe.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is some hope, but not much

Local Partners