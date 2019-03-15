Man forced wife into vehicle, drove around paddock yelling

STRESS: A court heard how a farmer had been under financial pressure before putting his wife through a distressing ordeal.

STRESS: A court heard how a farmer had been under financial pressure before putting his wife through a distressing ordeal. John Gass /TWE120912dry

A WOMAN ran away on foot, climbed through a fence and into a paddock after her husband followed her in a car during a 'distressing' ordeal.

The 49-year-old man appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts each of deprivation of liberty and breaching bail, as well as one count of common assault and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court the man had demanded the return of joint credit cards from his wife in February when she got scared and tried to leave in her car.

The court heard the Southern Downs man instead opened the door and held her there for half a minute.

Sgt de Lissa said he then tried to pull the car key from the ignition, breaking it in the process, then twisted her arm.

The woman ran away to phone police, but the farmer then drove after her and grabbed the phone to tell the operator everything was fine.

"He took her by the arm and took her to the passenger seat and drove back to the house," Sgt de Lissa said. "The defendant drove past the house and around the paddock yelling at her, calling her a lazy b---- and greedy c---."

The court heard when police arrived at the property, he locked the car doors.

Lawyer Brad Skuse said it was somewhat for the man's own protection.

The couple had been married for a long time but she had recently moved out, Mr Skuse said.

He outlined financial hardship the man had suffered after planting a $230,000 crop on credith before Christmas.

"What he wanted to do on this occasion was to drive around the farm to show her the state the property was in due to drought," Mr Skuse said.

"The victim certainly was quite scared but there's no allegation that he threatened any specific violence."

Magistrate Robert Walker said he had no doubt the woman was in fear and distressed.

"Your conduct was dominating her and forcing her to your will, forcing her into the vehicle and preventing her from leaving the property," he said.

Mr Walker said the man had been dealing with stress and he had no violence in his history.

Given he had spent seven days in custody, Mr Walker said he would benefit from rehabilitation and gave him 18 months' probation.