Elderly man flown to hospital with burns to face, hands

UPDATE 4pm:

A GARDENING accident has left an elderly man with burns to his upper body and face.

The man, in his 70s, had been using petrol to burn shrub on a private property when he sustained second degree burns.

Paramedics and the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter were called to Kandanga, north west of the Sunshine Coast just before 11am.

The LifeFlight Rescue team worked alongside local ambulance paramedics to stabilise the man.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER:

A MAN has been flown to hospital with burns to his face and hands.

Paramedics were called to Kandanga, north west of the Sunshine Coast at 10.40am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was in a serious condition when he was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Early reports suggest he sustained the burns as a fire was being lit on a private property.