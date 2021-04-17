Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the Boyne Valley on Friday morning after a man suffered a suspected a snake bite.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the Boyne Valley on Friday morning after a man suffered a suspected a snake bite.
News

Man flown to hospital after red belly black snake bite

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
17th Apr 2021 9:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the Boyne Valley on Friday morning after a man suffered a suspected a snake bite.

The rescue chopper left base at 11.39am after reports a man, 50, was bitten by a red belly black snake.

QAS attended the patient prior to the arrival of Rescue 300.

Once on scene an on-board flight doctor and critical care paramedic assessed and stabilised the patient before flying him to the Rockhampton Base Hospital where he received further treatment and observation.

boyne valley racq capricorn rescue snake bite gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW ERA: 8 Gympie businesses to open or expand this year

        Premium Content NEW ERA: 8 Gympie businesses to open or expand this year

        News It has been especially refreshing to see new local ventures emerge or build on their foundations, defying the tough economic climate to share their ideas and services...

        Gympie chef finds the perfect recipe for career change

        Premium Content Gympie chef finds the perfect recipe for career change

        Education The former chef of a Gympie restaurant has had a change of career pathway after...

        Coffee-starved Gympie township finally gets a new cafe

        Premium Content Coffee-starved Gympie township finally gets a new cafe

        Business A local barista has thrown open the doors to her first cafe in a Gympie township...

        Court rules on fate of Widgee Engineering

        Premium Content Court rules on fate of Widgee Engineering

        News The embattled Gympie business’s five-and-a-half-year fight to stay at its home of...