Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crash involving a cow on Sunday night.
A man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crash involving a cow on Sunday night. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after motorbike crashes into cow

Ashley Carter
by
5th Aug 2019 6:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after his motorbike crashed into a cow at Cooran last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Coles Creek Rd about 10.30pm and assessed the man, believed to be aged in his 30s, at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene and landed at an oval near the incident.

A critical care paramedic was also required, the QAS spokesman said.

The rescue helicopter airlifted the man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with arm, leg and pelvic injuries and a suspected spinal injury.

cooran motorbike crash queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    World leading chef's pilgrimage to Gympie Region

    premium_icon World leading chef's pilgrimage to Gympie Region

    News The man behind Japan's best restaurant is headed for Gympie Region - but not for the reasons you might think

    Drugged up driver crashed his truck in Curra

    premium_icon Drugged up driver crashed his truck in Curra

    News He told the court he had little to no memory of his offending.

    VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer in Gympie?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer in Gympie?

    News 22 trainers scored nominations from 250+ responses.

    Man flown to Brisbane after boat explosion on Noosa River

    premium_icon Man flown to Brisbane after boat explosion on Noosa River

    Breaking Man flown to Brisbane in a serious condition