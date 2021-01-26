Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been flown to hospital with significant injuries after a lawnmower incident this morning.
A man has been flown to hospital with significant injuries after a lawnmower incident this morning.
News

Man flown to hospital after mower mishap

by Toby Vue
26th Jan 2021 12:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FAR North man has been flown to hospital with significant chest injuries after his ride-on lawnmower rolled at a private premises.

 

 

Emergency services were called to the scene at a property in Barrine at 9.26am on Tuesday.

An ambulance spokeswoman said the man was in a serious but stable condition en route to Cairns Hospital.

The patient was transported to Cairns Hospital in the QG Air Rescue helicopter. Picture: Brendan Radke
The patient was transported to Cairns Hospital in the QG Air Rescue helicopter. Picture: Brendan Radke

MORE NEWS

Police search for alleged robbers in skull masks

'Need the truth': Missing mum case reopened

Sad new twist after rodeo identity's death

 

 

She said they were still confirming the man's age.

Paramedics and one rescue helicopter attended the scene.

 

toby.vue@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man flown to hospital after Far North mower mishap

accident mower accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTER: Why we should change the date of Australia Day

        Premium Content LETTER: Why we should change the date of Australia Day

        News There are 364 other dates to choose from. January 26 is more appropriate to the attitudes and values of colonial Australia than to those of a modern, more inclusive...

        Next hinterland hotspot to get hitched emerges

        Premium Content Next hinterland hotspot to get hitched emerges

        Council News New player in hinterland wedding and events market could soon emerge

        Teen in hospital after midnight near-drowning

        Premium Content Teen in hospital after midnight near-drowning

        News Paramedics rushed a teenager to hospital overnight after she nearly drowned at a...

        Goldfields car park accused says he ‘didn’t bash no-one’

        Premium Content Goldfields car park accused says he ‘didn’t bash no-one’

        News The case was a testing one for magistrate Chris Callaghan, who had barely finished...