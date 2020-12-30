Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with facial burns after the explosion. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
The man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with facial burns after the explosion. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

Jessica Paul
29th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to hospital with several burns after a barbecue exploded on a Southern Downs property overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Goondiwindi property at about 10.30pm last night where the man, aged in his 30s, was suffering facial burns as a result of the explosion.

A RACQ Lifeflight Rescue spokeswoman said the man was treated for facial burns at the scene before being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the explosion remains unconfirmed.

editors picks
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WET ON WAY? Forecaster reveals chance of rain in Gympie

        Premium Content WET ON WAY? Forecaster reveals chance of rain in Gympie

        News Find out when you’ll need to get out the umbrella in the Gympie region this week.

        15 Jobs up for grabs in Gympie right now

        Premium Content 15 Jobs up for grabs in Gympie right now

        News From retail opportunities to experienced project management, there are plenty the...

        PHOTO GALLERY: School holiday fun in Gympie parks

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: School holiday fun in Gympie parks

        News Gympie locals and tourists are enjoying the outdoors these school holidays at...

        UPDATE: 2 airlifted after serious crash north of Gympie

        Premium Content UPDATE: 2 airlifted after serious crash north of Gympie

        News Emergency crews work for hours after head-on crash cuts Bruce Highway