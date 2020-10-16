Man flees crash site after car totalled on highway

The aftermath of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein

A MAN reportedly fled the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie last night.

It is understood one car was involved in the crash that was left a crumpled mess on the road side.

A witness said at the scene that one man had fled from the crash, while another person reportedly remained.

Police divert traffic to the old Bruce Highway after a car crashed in the southbound lane of the Bruce Highway near Kybong on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein

Police were called to the scene near Kybong some time before 10pm and closed the southbound lane of the Bruce Highway to allow access for emergency vehicles.

Rubbish left behind in the spot where the car crashed on the side of the highway. Photos: Frances Klein

The condition of the remaining person is unknown or how many people were on board.

The car, that was barely recognisable, was impounded to the police station.

South-bound traffic was diverted to the Old Bruce Highway.

More information to come.