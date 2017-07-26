Man flees crash scene, leaves woman on roadside

GYMPIE police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Chatsworth last night.

The man, 52, believed to be from Kilkivan and known to police allegedly drove a green Daihatsu Terios down an embankment on the Bruce Hwy between Horton and Fishermans Pocket Rds just after dark.

Gympie police acting sergent Jon Roche said a female passenger, 47, was left at the scene.

"The driver fled the scene and left the woman on the side of the road, she was found with minor cuts and abrasions.

"A witness saw both injured, but said the man shot off south on foot.”

He said police searched the area but could not find him, but will continue their investigations today.

"He's not fulfilled his obligation in a traffic crash where you are meant to remain at the scene.”

Police are not only interested in questioning the man from a traffic crash perspective but about some other activity at the scene, Act Sgt Roche said.