A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
News

Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

Ashley Carter
14th Aug 2020 3:26 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
A man seen taking photos of small children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday has not been found after police conducted several patrols in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was confronted by a member of the public after he was seen taking the photos, and after a brief interaction fled the beach.

Police attended the scene and patrolled around shops, beach access areas and parks, but were unable to find him.

The spokesman said police were continuing to conduct inquiries.

