Police are searching for a man involved in a stabbing.
Man flees after teens stabbed in fight

Felicity Ripper
19th Dec 2020 10:30 AM
Two teenagers have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight outside a Coast home overnight.

Police and paramedics were called to Kalowendha Ave at Pelican Waters about 1am after a physical fight broke out between three people.

Three taken to hospital after car hits tree

A police spokesman said an 18-year-old Inala man suffered lacerations to his stomach and a 16-year-old Golden Beach boy sustained cuts to his arm and back.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with vision or further information of the incident is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting QP2002594894.

Investigations are continuing.

