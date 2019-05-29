Man 'flailing on the roadside' after alleged stabbing

A kitchen knife allegedly used in a stabbing in Gympie on Tuesday.

A WOMAN was arrested hours after a man was allegedly stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife on Horseshoe Bend late Tuesday afternoon.

A 22 -year-old man, who was walking along the street with a group of four people, dropped to the ground instantly after allegedly being struck in the lower back with a 20cm knife during a fight on the footpath, police said.

The incident happened just before dark, Gympie CIB Detective Rob Lowry said.

Passers-by sprang to the aid of a man who "was flailing on the side of the road", Det Lowry said.

"We had multiple calls to police. It being 5.30pm in the evening, there were a lot of walkers and a lot of traffic."

The victim was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

"The injuries he received were significant - there were internal injuries to the vital organs," Det Lowry said.

He said the quick actions of witnesses could have saved his life.

The man was in a stable condition yesterday.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at a property on Jane St later that night and charged with domestic violence offences of grievous bodily harm and acts intended to maim, disfigure or disable.

Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher was remanded in custody yesterday morning when she faced Gympie Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Graham Hillan ruled her "an unacceptable risk of reoffending".

"The defendant, after allegedly stabbing the complainant in the back, took off with her friends without any concern for the complainant," Mr Hillan said.

The court heard that dashcam footage from a car parked near the incident showed the "complainant attempting to run away from the defendant when she stabbed him in the back."

The court heard the accused and the alleged victim had been in an off and on again relationship.

"It is not a random attack and there is no need for community fear and alarm," Det Lowry said.

He said, however, that police regarded any offences involving a weapon as very serious.