Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shots have been fired at police at Goodna.
Shots have been fired at police at Goodna.
Crime

Man fires shots at police car

by Nicole Pierre, Elise Williams
11th May 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody after he fired shots at a police car west of Brisbane last night.

Police were called to an address on Parker St in Goodna around 7pm with reports of a loud bang, believed to be a gunshot or fireworks.

Negotiators and PolAir helicopter were tasked, before the man fired a shot from his rifle at a police car.

The specialist squad Public Safety Response Team tracked the man before arresting him.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 59-year-old man is in custody and is yet to be charged.

No one was injured in the incident

More Stories

crime editors picks goodna police weapons

Top Stories

    Fredman a year on: I've done my best to make presence felt

    premium_icon Fredman a year on: I've done my best to make presence felt

    News Fredman: The Rattler is here to stay and all I can push for is better accountability for the ongoing costs to ratepayers

    • 11th May 2019 9:00 AM
    Man injured after 4m fall at Mt Cooroora

    premium_icon Man injured after 4m fall at Mt Cooroora

    News Rescue helicopter has been dispatched

    Year 7 whizkid can already take a drone apart and rebuild it

    premium_icon Year 7 whizkid can already take a drone apart and rebuild it

    News The first of many technical marvels for this Gympie High student

    Letter writer's brutal attack on Gympie business community

    premium_icon Letter writer's brutal attack on Gympie business community

    News OPINION: Empty shops in the CBD just 'people voting with their feet'