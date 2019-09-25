WATCH: Man's sickening headbutt on police aboard plane

It took five Australian Federal Police officers to restrain a man who turned violent after boarding a Sydney to Melbourne Jetstar flight.

Stunning footage of the incident shows five AFP officers surrounding 27-year-old Ira Rodrigo inside the plane as he punches one officer and leans back and headbutts another in the head in May this year.

Five Australian Federal Police officers restrain a man who turned violent after boarding a Sydney to Melbourne Jetstar flight. Picture: 9 News

The fracas started after Rodrigo became erratic on the plane which hadn't taken off yet when he yelled out, "It's going to crash … everyone will be killed."

Passengers can be heard saying "oh my god" on the video recording of the violent episode after he headbutted the officer in the face.

Rodrigo headbutted an officer in the face. Picture: 9 News

Appearing in the Downing Centre Local Court today, Nine News reported Mr Rodrigo had been drinking beforehand and said he was suffering a PTSD episode, immediately apologising after the incident.

"You can imagine how much worse this would have been in the air … there was distress among passengers and crew," Magistrate Atkinson reportedly said.

Mr Rodrigo has been banned from flying on both Jetstar and its parent company Qantas.

The court gave him a $500 fine, a good behaviour bond and a drinking ban after taking his PTSD and bipolar into account.