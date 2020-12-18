Man fined for harassing and chasing his ex partner

A GYMPIE man refused to leave his ex-partner’s house when he showed up late at night and chased her around her car.

The unemployed man represented himself and pleaded guilty to breaching the domestic violence order made on October 14.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the man sent messages to the victim saying he would be coming to her home on November 28.

“She was out at the time and had not replied. The defendant had walked to her address and waited for her to return home,“ Sergeant Campbell said.



About 10:30pm, the victim returned home with the children to find the man waiting there.

“[She] told him to leave, he refused to do so and an argument has started,” the court heard.

“During the argument the defendant chased the aggrieved around a vehicle, a witness has called the police.”



The man had nothing to say in his defence to the court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the court did not make domestic violence orders for the sake of it.

“The order has been made for a reason and the reason is obvious – she didn't want you in the same place,” Mr Callaghan said.

The man was fined $600 and a conviction recorded.