Man fined for growing pot for use as medicine

Matthew Reed pleaded guilty to producing marijuana in Gympie court, which he was using to control a medical condition. Picture: Facebook

Matthew Reed pleaded guilty to producing marijuana in Gympie court, which he was using to control a medical condition. Picture: Facebook

A MAN who was growing marijuana as medication to control severe tics faced Gympie court this week for producing drugs.

Matthew Paul Reed, 46, pleaded guilty to four drug-related charges after drug squad detectives found a grow tent housing two small marijuana plants at his Tuchekoi property.

The plants were 10 cm high, and a filter, grow lights and plant nutrients were also found in the search last month on November 14.

Police also found 106 grams of marijuana in a glass jar, 17 marijuana seeds, two used glass water pipes and an electric grinder.

MORE NEWS: Aussie country royalty to descend on Gympie Muster

Reed’s lawyer told the court that her client, who was an arborist by trade, produced the drug for personal use to control his tics so he could work.

She pointed out his condition before the court as Reed showed several signs of involuntary tics while facing the court.

MORE COURT: Disgraced Gympie dentist pleads guilty to indecent assault

“He simply couldn’t function on traditional medications,” she told the court.

“Cannabis is best for him to use - it controls his tics and allows him to climb trees and perform his work.”

She said his doctor had said he would be a good candidate for the medical cannabis program.

He had not been before the courts for 25 years, she said.

Reed was fined $300 for producing and possessing the drug and drug-related utensils.