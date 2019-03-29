Menu
Man fined for asssaulting Gympie Hungry Jacks manager

Arthur Gorrie
by
29th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
Hungry Jacks assault

FAST food at one Gympie outlet was too slow for the expectations of a Coolangatta man who went too far in expressing his discontent, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Mark Jorgensen, 48 pleaded guilty to assaulting the business's manager on February 17.

The court was told he claimed he had waited 40 minutes for his order at Hungry Jacks.

This was not a good enough excuse, however, according to the court.

The court was told Jorgensen had lunged at the manager and grabbed the manager's ring finger.

Jorgensen's vehicle registration number had been passed on to police.

He was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.

Facing up to the law

A CURRA woman, 73, returned to Australia after two years to face a charge of producing marijuana, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Kosara Trivanovic pleaded guilty to involvement in growing 19 marijuana plants found by police at Curra on March 11, 2017.

The court was told police attending her home on another matter could smell marijuana and located the plants, which were 1-2m tall.

They were "well tended and thriving” between banana and citrus plants, the court was told.

She was fined $500 with no conviction recorded.

