Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was fined for contravening a domestic violence order.
A man was fined for contravening a domestic violence order.
News

Man fined after claiming Jehovah told him to send selfie

Rhylea Millar
by
11th Dec 2019 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man was charged with breaching a domestic violence order after he sent a 'selfie' because "Jehovah told him to".

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and represented himself in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, after he contravened a protection order and made numerous attempts to contact the aggrieved.

Between September 25 and October 4, the male defendant breached the order which contains six conditions, when he sent a total of 15 emails and five text messages, including a selfie photograph to the victim.

The court heard the contents of the correspondence included a number of requests to attend their shared Coral Cove property, obtain his possessions at the residence and asked the aggrieved to reconsider the status of their relationship.

He also told the aggrieved that "Jehovah wanted them to be together."

The defendant supplied a medical report that confirmed he suffered from a number of complex medical conditions, including bipolar disorder.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he took into consideration that the defendant suffered from a number of medical issues and that none of the messages contained threats, but reiterated the importance of respecting the protection order and the defendant was fined $300.

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Struggling Smiles Inclusive sells to rivals

        premium_icon Struggling Smiles Inclusive sells to rivals

        News Dental roll-up Smiles Inclusive has sold two practices to a rival dental group as it seeks to strengthen its balance sheet.

        • 11th Dec 2019 8:25 AM
        VIDEO: Gympie’s Christmas miracle gift for desperate family

        premium_icon VIDEO: Gympie’s Christmas miracle gift for desperate family

        News The Gympie community has raised $90,000 to save thousands of struggling families...

        • 11th Dec 2019 8:11 AM
        Gympie court: man offered child $1000 for sex

        premium_icon Gympie court: man offered child $1000 for sex

        News A man has been jailed in Gympie District Court after a judge blasted his...

        • 11th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
        IN COURT: 4 people to face Gympie court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 4 people to face Gympie court today

        News These people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of...